The Tamil Nadu Class XII (HSC) Board exam results have been released today, May 8. The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TN DGE) informed that more than eight lakh students appeared for the exam and about 94.03 per cent of them have passed.



According to the details made available by the DGE, a total of 8,03,385 students appeared for the exams, and 7,55,451 of them passed. The pass percentage of girls was 96.38 while 91.45 per cent of the boys cleared the exams, which were held in March-April, as per a report by PTI.

As many as 4,398 differently-abled candidates appeared and 3,923 of them successfully cleared the exams. Further, 79 out of 90 prisoners who wrote the exams also passed, the DGE said. Many students even scored full 100 marks in subjects including Tamil, English, Chemistry, Mathematics and Computer Science.

Students can check their results from the following official websites: tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. To check results online, candidates have to use their roll number and date of birth. The results will also be provided via the registered mobile numbers of students.

Last year, the pass percentage was 93.76 per cent. A total of 7,55,998 candidates out of over eight lakh candidates passed the examination in 2022, as per a report by Hindustan Times.