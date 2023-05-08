Owing to heavy rains and snowfall, all schools in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir were shut down today, May 8, for students up to Class VIII. Fresh snowfall was experienced in the upper reaches of the Marwah, Wardwan, Dacchan, and Simpathan regions of the Kishtwar district, Mahu Mangat area of the Ramban district and also in the upper reaches of the Doda and Reasi districts of Jammu. Meanwhile, heavy rains hit several other districts.

In view of the flooding situation triggered by heavy rains, schools were closed by authorities in Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar districts. "All schools, both government and private, up to the middle level (Class VIII) in Ramban district shall remain closed today in view of heavy rains," said Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam, as mentioned in a report by PTI.

Due to the snowfall, a cold wave condition was triggered in the region. "Due to prevailing weather conditions, Sinthan and Margan roads in Kishtwar district shall remain closed today. General public requested not to venture out un-necessarily near rivers and nallas", a district advisory said. However, government officials have informed that if exams are scheduled during the closure, they can be held.



Dozens of nomads along with over 70 cattle were rescued from Margan's upper areas by the army and police as they were trapped in the fresh snowfall, the officials informed. The fresh snowfall has badly affected the agriculture and horticulture sectors in the region, they said, as per PTI.