At least 10 Odia students of Central Agricultural University, Imphal, who were stranded on the varsity campus for the last four days due to violence in Manipur, returned home on Sunday, May 7. Special arrangements for transport and accommodation during transit were made for the students.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the students were received at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar by Dilip Routray, Director of Odisha Parivar, an initiative of the government to bring the people of the state together. The students were first brought to Kolkata, where they were received by the staff of Utkal Bhawan. Later they landed at BPIA in the forenoon, said Routray. He added that another batch of 17 students will be brought back to the state soon, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

The students, including four girls, after their arrival, went to meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas. They thanked the chief minister for bringing them back safely to Bhubaneswar. Patnaik presented Hockey India jerseys to the students and hoped normalcy would return to Manipur soon.

Students speak about the troubles they faced due to violence breaking out in Manipur

The students said that they were scared as incidents unfolded in Manipur leading to the suspension of the internet and a curfew for five days. "We were nervous after Meghalaya and a few other neighbouring states started evacuating their students from the campus Wednesday (May 3) night onwards. The situation turned worse on Thursday (May 4) and the impact of the protests and violence was felt near the university campus. We were shifted to another hostel as the one we were staying in was near the main road. Still, burning villages during the night were clearly visible. We also saw arson and heard gunshots," said Swayam Satya Pragnya, a PG student.

The student added it was not safe to venture outside the campus and supply of ration to the hostels was at the threat of being hampered anytime. The students requested the Odisha government to rescue them from the place. After two days of communication, the state government made arrangements for their evacuation. Speaking about their experience further, the students said that going to Imphal airport from the university was not easy.

"We were accompanied by the district magistrate, military and paramilitary troops when we left for the airport at around 10.30 pm. At one place, the forces had to use tear gas to disperse the mob," said PS Jena, another student. He added that a few agitators even pelted stones at their vehicle damaging a few window glass panels. "However, no one of us was hurt in the incident," he said, as per TNIE.