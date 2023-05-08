A slight delay in opening the gates of a NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) Undergraduate examination centre set up at Sree Narayana Public School at Channanikkad, near Kottayam, Kerala, created confusion among students and parents on Sunday, May 7. The irate parents have demanded a retest for the centre.

According to the parents, the school authorities opened the gate by 2 pm instead of the scheduled time of 1.50 pm. Alleging that students lost their cooling-off time, they demanded a re-test for the students. They also alleged that the exam commenced without completing the mandatory bio-metric registration of all candidates, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

According to other news reports, the bio-metric registration process at the centre was delayed due to some technical glitches, which caused a delay in the entire proceedings. The NEET UG exam was scheduled from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm in all centres across India and was held in pen and paper mode.

According to data released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam, more than 20 lakh students registered for NEET UG 2023. A majority of the students who appeared for it on Sunday informed that they found the question paper moderately difficult and the Chemistry section challenging, according to a report by The Times of India.