A special flight carrying students from Maharashtra who are stranded in violence-hit Manipur will reach Mumbai on Monday, May 8, evening. The flight will leave Guwahati around 4.30 pm for Mumbai, according to Maharashtra Chief Minister's office. The flight is expected to land in Mumbai at 6.30 pm.



The students are leaving for Guwahati from Manipur's capital Imphal to board the flight. On Sunday, May 7, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde interacted with the students of the state who are stranded in the Northeastern state. Shiv Sena released the video of Shinde talking with the students. "The students thanked the Chief Minister for helping them so promptly and said that we are all safe," the party said, as per a report by ANI.

Air India has extended a full fee waiver on rescheduling or cancellation of tickets for all flights to or from Manipur till Monday. The airline started to offer the concession on May 4, a day after Manipur was affected. The decision to bring back students was taken in view of the situation in the northeastern state.

What is Bihar doing?

Meanwhile, the Bihar government is also planning to bring back all students of the state stranded in violence-hit Manipur. According to a government official, all the students, whether in their hostels or other places in the Northeastern state, will be brought back on Tuesday, May 9.

The expenses of their travel will be borne by the government. "As per the directions from the Chief Minister, the Resident Commissioner in Delhi got in touch with students from Bihar in Manipur. They will be ferried to the airport in Imphal in buses, and flown back to Patna by a special flight," the official added, as per another report by PTI.