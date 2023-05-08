Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra today, Monday, May 8, said that people, including students, wishing to return home from riot-hit Manipur will be brought back by regular flights via Kolkata. He added that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also spoken to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the phone in this regard.

Asked about students stuck in Manipur, Mishra said that according to the information available, so far 20 students from the state were in the Northeastern state. “We have phone numbers of 12 out of the 20 children from Madhya Pradesh in Manipur. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to his Manipur counterpart. Besides, senior officials of the home and police departments are in contact with the administration in Manipur,” he added, as per a report by PTI.

The said phone call between the Chief Ministers took place on Sunday, May 7. Singh discussed the well-being and safety of students who are currently in the Northeastern state. According to the Home Minister, some of the students refused to return stating that they were safe as of now.

According to government officials, life is crawling back to normalcy in the violence-hit state. People came out of their homes in the capital city of Imphal to buy essentials with the curfew being relaxed for a few hours on Monday (May 8) morning. The officials informed that drones and helicopters continued to keep a close watch, while personnel of the Army and Assam Rifles held flag marches in different areas that have been rocked by ethnic violence over the last few days, as per PTI.