About 1.29 lakh students appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (NEET-UG) across 289 centres in Kerala on Sunday, May 7. According to a NEET-UG regional coordinator, around 1.32 lakh students had registered for the exam from the state.

The exam was conducted successfully in Kerala, except for two minor occurrences. At the Engapuzha centre in Kozhikode, the exam was postponed due to a shortage of question papers. The students who came to the centre, which was at the Mar Baselios English Medium School, had to wait for nearly two hours until enough question papers could be obtained from other centres, as per a report by The New Indian Express.



Irked parents staged a protest in front of the centre over the delay. "The authorities have handled the examination in such a reckless manner," said a parent from Thamarassery. The situation was brought under control with the intervention of the police.

A delay was also reported at Sree Narayana Public School at Channanikkadu in Kottayam. The school gate remained closed well past the scheduled time of 1:50 pm, annoying the parents who alleged that the students lost their "cooling off" time. Even when the gate was opened at 2 pm, students were ushered to the examination hall without conducting the biometric registration, the parents alleged. Some have demanded a re-test.

As per the TNIE report, 1,32,100 students registered for NEET-UG this year. However, 1,29,800 students appeared for it, pegging the pass percentage at 98.2.