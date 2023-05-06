Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials looking into the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak scam take into custody two brothers for allegedly buying Assistant Engineer (AE) question papers for the exam that was conducted in the first week of March. As per sources, the brothers have been identified as Kosgi Ravi Kumar and Kosgi Ravi Kumar from Vikarabad, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Bhagvant works at MPDO office in Vikarabad. Bhagvant Kumar bought the question paper for Rs 2 lakh for his younger brother Ravi who appeared for the AE exam conducted by TSPSC in March.

Further investigation revealed that the duo bought the question paper from one of the accused, Dakya Nayak, who is the husband of another accused, Renuka. The SIT team looking into the bank accounts of the accused found a Rs 2 lakh transaction in Dakya Nayak's bank account. The transaction was traced to Bhagvant Kumar. The SIT has so far arrested 21 persons in connection with the paper leak scam.

When the TSPSC scam broke out

The TSPSC scam came to light on March 12 which led to the arrest of 15 accused besides the cancellation of the Group 1 preliminary examination, Assistant Engineers, AEE and Divisional Accounts Officer (DAO) exams. Praveen Kumar, who worked as an assistant section officer at TSPSC and Rajashekar Reddy, a network admin at TSPSC, had allegedly stolen question papers of a few of the exams from a computer in a confidential section of the commission and sold them to other accused.



The exam paper leak case has created a sensation in Telangana as opposition parties Congress and BJP blamed the ruling BRS government for the leak that has affected lakhs of unemployed youth in the state. In addition, the case also prompted massive protests from student groups and aspirants alike.