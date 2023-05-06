Even after Prime Minister Narendra Modi altered the timings for his roadshow in Bengaluru to avoid clashes with the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 examination, students are still concerned about traffic restrictions due to the show.

As part of election campaigning, just a few days before the Karnataka assembly elections, PM Modi started a mega roadshow in Bengaluru covering most of the city’s major localities. The two-day long roadshow is on the same day as one of the largest medical entrance exams in India, NEET-UG, which is scheduled on Sunday, May 7.

On May 5, the BJP preponed the 26 km roadshow to May 6, while a shorter 10 km roadshow will happen between 10.00 am and 11.30 am on May 7 while the NEET-UG begins at 2 pm later in the day.

However, many students and parents say that the roadshow will still be an inconvenience to the aspirants, some of whom need to report to the exam centres hours before the commencement of the exam.

Many aspirants and their parents took their concerns to Twitter just ahead of the upcoming entrance examination. Here are a few tweets:

@adarshk84: PM's roadshow, with crowds brought in by BJP from outside Bangalore, on the same day as NEET exams (07/05/23 2pm-5:20pm). Playing with future of students has become a habit for @BJP4India and @BJP4Karnataka. Selfish, self-centered and self-serving mindset. Pray 4 the students.

@RathSubhashish: @Tejasvi_ Surya Hi Tejasvi tomorrow's shortened roadshow starting at 10 am from Thippasandra and ending at Trinity Circle at 11:30 am will still cause difficulty for students writing NEET as reporting time for a lot of students is 11 am at Army Public school Kamraj Road.

@Rakeshbonny: I have to drop my daughter for NEET at Banashankari by 11 30. Many are worried about this roadshow. Why don't you cancel Sunday’s roadshow. #NEET2023

@gvkulkarni7: @blrcitytraffic pls share 7th May PM roadshow map with timing we need to reach NEET exam venue near KR Puram by 11am