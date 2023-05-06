The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 for Manipur due to the ongoing violence and unrest in the state.

In an official statement released on Saturday, May 6, the NTA announced, “This is to inform you that the NEET UG 2023 exam has been postponed for the candidates who were allotted examination centre in the state of Manipur and their examination will be held at a later date.”

All the concerned candidates have also been informed by the agency through automated calls and emails.

The examination will be held in the rest of the country tomorrow, as per the scheduled date on Sunday, May 7 from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. The new date for NEET-UG in Manipur has not been announced yet and will be notified later on NTA’s official website.

The notification has come after the Manipur Education Minister Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh wrote to NTA regarding the postponement.

“I had requested them to postpone the exam, in the current situation. New date of exam will be fixed. 5751 candidates were scheduled to appear at the two centres in Manipur,” he told ANI.

As per reports, a total of 20.87 lakh students have applied for the NEET UG this year.