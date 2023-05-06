Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 26 km roadshow in Bengaluru, the Bengaluru City Traffic Police released an advisory on what roads to avoid tomorrow.

The advisory directs motorists and vehicle commuters to avoid the following roads from 8.00 am and 12.00 noon. Here's the list:

1) Raj Bhavan Road

2) Mekhri Circle

3) Race Course Road

4) T Chowdaiah Road

5) Ramanamaharshi Road

6) Old Airport Road

7) Suranjandas Road

8) MG Road

9) Brigade Road

11) Jagadeeshnagar Cross

12) JB Nagar Main Road

13) BEML Junction

14) 80 feet Road Indiranagar

15) New Thippasandra Road

16) 12th Main Road 100 feet Road, Indiranagar, Cauvery School,

17) CMH Road

18) 17th F Cross, Adarsha Junction

19) Halasuru Metro Station

20) Trinity Junction

The announcement of the roadshow was highly criticised, particularly by students, as it is on the same day as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG), which is on Sunday, May 7, as well as the Charted Accountancy (CA) exams, which are held today, May 6 and tomorrow, May 7. Student organisations had hit out at the Election Commission of India for not considering competitive exams while granting permissions to hold election rallies.

In response to the criticism, the BJP pushed the 26 km roadshow ahead to May 6, while a shorter 10 km roadshow will happen between 10.00 am and 11.30 am on May 7, much before the NEET-UG which begins at 2 pm, later in the day.

However, students and parents claim that this does not give any respite to the aspirants, and will be an inconvenience to those who need to report to the exam centres hours before the exam begins.

One candidate’s parent, who wishes to remain anonymous, says, “Which route will be blocked and when? It is difficult to say.” He further says that there is no guarantee that the traffic police and the commuters would not stick to the traffic directory, despite being an official notice. “The only option is to start really early. Isn't that extra stressful for the candidate?” he asks. He also expressed concern over girl candidates who might have their menstrual cycles and would be subject to discomfort due to the traffic and travel.