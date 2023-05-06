With communal violence in Manipur escalating, people find themselves stranded. After receiving an SOS from Manipur University, where around nine Malayali students have been studying, KV Thomas MP contacted the Chief Minister of Kerala seeking his help in evacuating them, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

As per the details given by MP, he said he was contacted by the university authorities who were approached by the students seeking help to get back home. "The students have been stranded inside the university and were unable to get out. So, they sought the help of the varsity officials who in turn contacted me," the MP said.

Giving more information about the number of students, he said, "As of now, only nine students have made contact. It is possible that there are many more. However, the CM has assured all help to bring the students back home and for this NORKA has been given the responsibility." According to the MP, it is impossible to take the road transport and the train.

Sharing his thoughts on the evacuation process, he said, "Situation is not conducive for both these modes of transport. Hence, the students will have to be evacuated via air transport." Once an evacuation plan is set up, it is expected that many more will make use of it, he said, adding that the students are safe.