Even with tension reportedly deescalating in Manipur, violence reached Delhi with a group of Kuki students residing in the Delhi University North Campus area alleging that they were attacked by a group of Meiteis on May 4, Thursday night. The following day, on May 5, the students claimed they tried to register an FIR at the Maurice Nagar Police Station and when the police refused to file the complaint, the students staged a protest outside the police station, as stated in a report by ANI.

Sharing more details, police said that the situation is now under control, action has been initiated and a few students have been detained in this connection. The incident follows the violence that gripped the state in the immediate aftermath of inter-community clashes which erupted in a few districts of the northeastern state amid protests against the inclusion of the majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. Moreover, Manipur Government requisitioned Army and Assam Rifles on May 3 and 4.



State's Director General of Police P Doungel has said that the situation in the state has improved after the intervention of security forces. Forces including Rapid Action Force (RAF), Border Security Force (BSF) and CRPF have been deployed in Manipur, he said and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Chief Kuldiep Singh, has been appointed as the security advisor.