The craze to shoot an Instagram reel with a speeding train in the background cost a youngster from Hyderabad his life on Friday, May 5. The deceased, identified as Mohammad Sarfraz, 16, a Class IX student, died after he was hit by a train on railway tracks in Sanath Nagar, as stated in a report by IANS.

How did it happen? Along with his two friends, he was shooting a video for an Instagram reel. Sarfraz, who had his back towards the approaching train, was standing close to the track. While Sarfraz's friends moved away to save themselves, Sarfraz was hit by the train and died on the spot. The video of the incident was widely shared on social media.

Giving more details, the deceased student's father said, the student had left the house for Friday prayers and a couple of hours later, two of his classmates Muzammil and Sohail visited the house and informed that he fell unconscious. When he reached the spot, he saw his son lying dead.

Railway police shifted the body for autopsy. Police recovered a mobile phone from the spot. They have registered a case and taken up further investigation, as stated in a report by IANS.