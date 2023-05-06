Ankit Vasava, a tribal child aged 7 with a learning disability, was raised by a mentally-ill mother after his father abandoned them. They have been living on the streets of Rajpipla in Gujarat, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



Education seemed like an elusive dream to Ankit. However, with assistance from the Children Home for Boys for almost two years, Ankit managed to pass Class III with a first rank. When asked what he wants to become, he said that he wants to become an IPS officer. Ankit is often found wandering in Rajpipla. A woman who lived nearby provides him with frequent meals.



Where was the child found?

The District Child Protection Unit of Rajpipla had found this child on the roads. District Child Protection officer Chetan Parmar and his team then handed the child over to Dhrumil Doshi, Superintendent of Children's Home for Boys, and his staff.



Giving more details, Dhrumil Doshi said, "At first glance, we found the child to be a bit different, so we took him for an IQ (Intelligence Quotient) test at the civil hospital, the psychiatrist said the child had a learning disability."



"The child may need time to learn new things and to become accustomed to social circumstances. Nevertheless, we and our team persisted and made the child's Aadhaar card, set up a bank account, and enrolled him to Class I. Additionally, a pre-matriculation scholarship was created," added Doshi. Ankit receives regular coaching in Math, Science and other subjects as well as advice on how to conduct himself, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.