Despite multiple rescheduling efforts undertaken by the BJP for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Bengaluru, many students who are appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Chartered Accountant (CA) exams may still be affected. The majority of the rally will now take place today, Saturday, May 6 and the rest will be wrapped up by 11.30 am before NEET begins, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

While NEET is scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, May 7, the Chartered Accountant exams are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. Various student organisations have criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI) for not taking into account the examinations while permitting the rallies. In Bengaluru, over 4,000 students will appear for the CA exams in around 20 centres, in addition to lakhs of students for NEET.

As per the Bengaluru branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), many student centres are located on the stretch where the rally is to take place. Sources from ICAI told The New Indian Express that there were concerns about disruptions for students. “There will definitely be problems for students to reach their centres on time, but since students can and usually choose zones near to their homes, it shouldn’t be much of a hassle,” they said.

Students organisations pitch in

Several student organisations appealed to the ECI to either postpone the examinations or redirect the roadshow to the city outskirts. The Karnataka Private School Managements, Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Coordination Committee (KPMTCC) on Friday, May 5, sent a complaint to the Chief Election Commissioner, stating that many hardships will have to be endured by students due to the roadshow.

Similarly, the All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) and All India Students’ Association (AISA) also submitted memorandums to the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, demanding measures be taken to ensure that students are not inconvenienced, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.