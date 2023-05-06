The Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana has released the Class X Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams. The candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official portal. The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has activated the AP SSC result link on the official website — bse.ap.gov.in.

Here are steps to check SSC Class X results:

1. Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in

2. On the home page, click on the AP 10th Result link

3. Enter the login details

4. Click on submit

5. Results will appear on the screen

6. Download for future reference

While announcing the results, the minister said, "The registered number of students for the board exam is 6,64,152 among which 6,09,081 students have appeared for the exam." While the pass percentage of the exam is 72.26%, girls outshine boys.

Disclosing further details, the minister said, girls topped with 75.38% leaving boys with 69.27%. As per reports online, English medium students have performed fairly better than Telugu medium students. Moreover, the candidates who are unhappy with their marks can apply for verification or rechecking of the answer sheet online before March 13.

Board exams for the AP SSC (Class X) began on April 3 and concluded on April 18, 2023. The exams were conducted in a single shift from 9.30 am and ended at 12.45 pm with the exception of two — first language paper 2 (composite course) and SSC vocational course theory — which ended at 11.15 am and 11.30 am, respectively.