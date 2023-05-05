Ahead of Karnataka polls on May 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bengaluru for a 36 km roadshow on May 7. But as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate 2023 (NEET-UG) is being conducted on May 7, the schedule of the roadshow is being altered, tweeted BJP MP PC Mohan.

On May 5, taking this to Twitter, he said, "PM @narendramodi Ji directed us to ensure that students taking the NEET exam on May 7 in Bengaluru should not face any difficulties. As a result, the 26 km roadshow has been preponed to May 6, while a shorter 10 km roadshow will happen between 10:00 AM and 11:30 AM on May 7."

MP Tejasvi Surya also took to Twitter saying "On account of NEET exams on 7th of May, Hon. PM Sri @narendramodi Ji directed us to prepone the 26 km road show to the 6th of May and shorten the roadshow distance on 7th to conclude it before 1130 am. His one-line directive was - ‘I don’t want even a single medical student in Bengaluru to be inconvenienced’. Proud to belong to a political party that is so sensitive & responsible to our students."

Giving more details, BJP leader and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje told PTI that the programme will now be divided into two parts and will be held over two days, "The PM will take out roadshows from 10 am to 1:30 pm on Saturday, and 10 am to 2.30 pm on Sunday, according to the new schedule," it was informed.



The decision was taken after Bengaluru residents reportedly expressed concerns over difficulties that they will face with a day-long programme. "The public has expressed that it will be a problem if the road show is held for the entire day. So, we have respected their feelings and spread it over two days," Karandlaje told reporters on Thursday.



The roadshows will pass through 19 assembly constituencies in Bengaluru and is being seen as the final push for the BJP before campaigning ends on May 8, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.