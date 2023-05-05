The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has released Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) 2023 admit cards. Those candidates who have applied for the Engineering and Pharmacy Entrance Exam 2023 can download the admit card through the official site of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Here are the steps to download KEAM 2023 admit cards:

1. Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in

2. When on the home page, select the KEAM 2023 Admit Card link

3. Enter the required details

4. Click on submit

5. Your admit card appears on the screen

6. Download a copy for future reference

The entrance examination will be conducted on May 17, 2023, in two shifts: the first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The official website read, “Engineering/ Pharmacy Admit Card Released. Candidates who have applied for Engineering/Pharmacy Courses can download their Admit Card now. Logon to KEAM 2023 - Candidate Portal”.

Moreover, the results will be announced on or before June 20, 2023. The rank list will be available for candidates on or before July 20, 2023, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.