About two days after the murder of a 20-year-old girl in Pollachi, the police arrested a 25-year-old pregnant woman and her husband on May 4, Thursday, for allegedly having a connection in the murder. The deceased was identified as R Subalakshmi (20) of Advani Nagar at Edayarpalayam and was a final-year BCom student of a private college at Saravanampatti in the city.

Apparently, the deceased was in love with K Sujay (30) of Edayarpalayam for more than three years. However, he married Reshma (25) a native of Palakkad in Kerala a year ago and she was in her eighth month of pregnancy. Disclosing more details, a senior police officer said, "He continued the relationship with Subalakshmi and told Reshma that Subalakshmi was his friend and with Subalakshmi, Reshma was his ex-girlfriend and was in a relationship with both."

"Meanwhile, Subalakshmi said something wrong about Reshma to him, which caused trouble between them. On Tuesday, Sujay invited Subalakshmi to his residence to discuss the issue. But the argument between them is that Reshma allegedly stabbed Subalakshmi to death. Then Sujay and his wife boarded a bus to Kerala on Tuesday night and told his mother over the phone that he killed the girl as she pestered him to marry her. He tried to protect his pregnant wife from being arrested in this case," said the officer said.

As they (the couple) have not given up on each other and have claimed that they committed the murder themselves, the police team investigated the couple separately on Thursday. But during the investigation, both had confessed it, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Course of action

The couple was caught near Kannur in Kerala and brought to Pollachi on Thursday. They were remanded to the prison in the evening. Mahalingapuram police booked a case against them under Sections 302 (punishment for murder), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of an offence or giving false information to screen offender) and 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy) IPC and further investigation is on.