A student in Class X was stabbed by fellow classmates in the Tigri area of south Delhi, an official said on Friday, May 6. The police have reported that the two accused individuals have been arrested. According to the information provided by the police, a PCR call was received on Thursday, May 5, alerting them of a stabbing incident that had occurred among students at a government school in Tigri. The wounded student was taken to hospital after sustaining stab wounds on their shoulder and back, as stated in a report by IANS.

Giving more details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said, "We have recorded the statement of the injured student, wherein he said that he was named the class monitor by his teacher on Thursday. When another student was causing a disturbance in the class, he wrote his name on the blackboard."

Further, he said, "The accused boy got annoyed. After school, he along with his friend confronted the class monitor outside the school and stabbed him."

Course of action

"A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Tigri police station. The two accused students have been apprehended," the DCP added, as per a report by IANS.