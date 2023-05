The Chhattisgarh administration on Friday, May 5, unveiled an advertisement to enlist 12,489 educators in the state in preparation for the Assembly elections anticipated to occur later this year. The available posts will be occupied via a direct recruitment procedure, and candidates can apply for it online starting from Saturday, May 6, as confirmed by an official from the state's public relations department..



"Of the 12,489 vacancies, 6288 are posts of assistant teachers, 5,772 of teachers and 432 of lecturers. The examination will be conducted by Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board. The move came after the direction of the Supreme Court on May 1 to continue the selection and appointment process in Chhattisgarh with 58 per cent reservation," he said.



Earlier, the Chhattisgarh High Court in September last year set aside the state government's 2012 order to raise the quota to 58 per cent in government jobs and admissions in educational institutions. The HC had held reservation exceeding the 50 per cent ceiling is unconstitutional.

Following this, reservations for the Scheduled Tribe category declined to 20 per cent from 32 per cent. Subsequently, the Chhattisgarh Assembly in December last year passed two amendment bills proposing to enhance the overall quota to 76 per cent in government jobs and admissions in educational institutions. These two bills are pending with Raj Bhawan for the governor's assent, as stated in a report by PTI.



As per the bills, the Scheduled Tribe quota is 32 per cent, for Other Backward Classes it is 27 per cent, Scheduled Caste 13 per cent and four per cent has been provisioned for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS). The Chhattisgarh government had also filed a petition in SC challenging the HC order.