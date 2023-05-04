On Wednesday, May 2, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin distributed appointment orders to 161 persons including assistant professors, associate professors, professors and other posts in Anna University, in an event at the secretariat, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



With a view to improve higher education in the state, the government is implementing several schemes including starting new higher education institutions and encouraging students to engage in research and innovations. Further, it is also providing Rs 1,000 per month to girls students who studied in government schools from Classes I to VI. As part of this, the government is also concentrating on improving the infrastructure facilities in government colleges and filling vacancies.



On May 3, the appointment orders were issued for assistant professors, associate professors, professors and other staff posts like deputy director of physical education and deputy librarian to be employed in Alagappa College of Technology, MIT College, College of Engineering, Guindy and School of Art and Planning. They are chosen by the selection committees after eight years in a transparent manner. They were also approved by the governing council of Anna University on April 20, said a press release.