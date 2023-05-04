The government school teachers have been trained to offer guidance with regard to opportunities for higher studies to students who are pursuing their Class XII, said Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. Speaking to the media in Neelagiri village panchayat near Thanjavur on Wednesday, May 3, the minister said, the teachers are trained to guide Class XII students who visit the school on the day of results of the public examinations. The students can get counselling from the teachers on what courses they could pursue and which colleges offer the courses, said the minister



Further, while responding to a question, the minister said the students should confidently face the exam results as Class XII exam is just another exam. The students should not bother whether they get low or high marks. Every student has a unique talent and they should nurture it and their place in that sector is assured, he added.



Naam Mudhalvan Scheme

Moreover, the minister highlighted that the Chief Minister started the Naam Mudhalvan Scheme to nurture the talents of the students so that they can provide jobs instead of searching for one in the future.



Also, in response to another question about the decrease in the number of government school students appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the minister said he had enquired from the officials about this and they had informed that the number of government school students appearing for NEET has, in fact, increased.

Meanwhile, the minister on Wednesday, May 3 inaugurated as many as 26 buildings including anganwadi, classrooms and libraries in schools, agriculture extension centres and also gave away welfare assistance to the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) in the district, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.