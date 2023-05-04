With the schools are closed due to the summer holidays, students of this government higher secondary school at Chettipalayam, situated in the outskirts of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, are busy learning different activities at a summer camp, as stated in a report in The New Indian Express.

The camp has been organised by the school administration along with a private foundation under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities. As many as 25 students are learning basics of origami, karate, pot painting, doodle art, public speaking, computer, games, natural and plants, arts and crafts and so on since Monday, May 1, and, as many as 11 resource persons are teaching these activities along with the necessary objects to the students.

Class IX student M Akashya told The New Indian Express, "When I saw the topics of the summer camp, it was very much different from other summer camps. There is no use if we are at home. So, I joined the five-day camp to learn it."

"I learned the basics of origami, doodle art, karate, and pot painting in the last three days. Pot painting was very interesting. Besides, various games were conducted and it was a lot of fun. The camp was useful to learn new activities this summer," the student said.

Drawing Master, GY Rajakumar, told The New Indian Express, "Pot painting class was new for students. Before starting the classes, students used to think that drawing can be done only on white paper and charts. When teaching about painting on the pot, students were interested. Students who don't know about drawing tried to paint on the pot and they showed their talent by drawing flowers, the sea and so on, on the pot."

"If we give complete training on this, students will showcase their talent themselves," the teacher said.

School Headmistress V Krishnaveni told The New Indian Express, "With the aim to make summer vacation as useful for students as possible, we planned to conduct the summer camp for the students. When we approached the Walkaroo Foundation, they agreed to conduct a five-day summer camp for the students under CSR."

"Due to the holidays, only 25 students were willing to join the camp. This camp is useful for children as they can learn new activities. On the final day, we will take them to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial at Podanur as a local tour to learn about Gandhi's visit to Coimbatore," she said.