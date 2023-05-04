The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board is expected to declare the Karnataka SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) Result 2023 the following week. Students can verify their KSEAB Class X outcomes on the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.

Here are steps to check the Class X results:

1. Visit the official website karresults.nic.in.

2. On the homepage click on the Karnataka SSLC results 2023 link

3. A new page will be directed

4. Enter the required details

5. Click on submit

6. Your results will appear on the screen

7. Check the results

8. Download for future reference

The Class X board examination was conducted from March 31 to April 15, 2023, at various exam centres across the state. The answer key for the SSLC examination was released on April 17, 2023. The evaluation process of Karnataka SSLC answer sheets commenced on April 21, 2023, onwards, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

To recall, in 2022, the Karnataka SSLC result was declared on May 19. A total of 8.73 lakh candidates appeared for the examination and the overall pass percentage was 85.63 per cent. About 1.18 lakh students received A+ grades, while 1.82 lahks received A grades.