The Bombay High Court’s verdict on May 3 about the relaxation plea for JEE 75 per cent eligibility criteria has come as a disappointment to many students. The High Court refused to order relaxation in the case. The plea was filed by Advocate Anubha Shrivastava and now as the High Court's judgement was not in their favour, they are planning to approach the apex court, Supreme Court.

Regarding the same, the advocate tweeted a form on May 4 asking candidates to "fill the form and share'. The form read, "As the verdict of Bombay HC was not in our favour so we have decided to challenge this decision in Supreme Court. But a case has already been registered there by BM sir so therefore we are going to intervene by filing IA (Interlocutory application) in that case. The lawyer of BM sir will be taking up our case in Supreme Court. We need the details of people who are interested in filing an IA in SC. If you are interested Please share all the details correctly."

What details are to be filled in the form?

The form asks for the candidate's details namely: name, state, age, father's name, name of the Board, current address, Jee mains application number, JEE mains percentile, phone number, batch, class XII percentage among others.