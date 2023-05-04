The Wellness Survey Program at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has been inaugurated by the Director Prof V Kamakoti today, May 4. The objective of the launched programme is to reach out to stakeholders on the campus.



The survey is being carried out by an independent agency which will get in touch with all students, staff and faculty members of the institute. The survey will be undertaken under the aegis of the National Health Mission (NHM), Government of Tamil Nadu.



As per a press note released by the institute, more than 30 counsellors are being deployed for this survey. The survey process involves a one-to-one conversation with a well-qualified wellness specialist assigned by the NHM.



After inaugurating this programme, Director Prof V Kamakoti simultaneously started a unique initiative Kushal Program to initiate a close association of individual students with faculty members, for their wellness. Further, highlighting the importance of this exercise, he said, "Happiness is a collective responsibility. IIT Madras is committed to working towards ensuring the wellness of all on her campus."



"The independent wellness survey is one of the important steps taken in this direction. I thank the NHA, Government of Tamil Nadu, for helping us in this effort," he added. Also, the institute had launched a Be Happy Website — https://behappy.iitm.ac.in/ — to engage with the students.