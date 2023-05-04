Raising the issue faced by Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) due to the limited availability of internship seats, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) met a higher official from the National Medical Commission (NMC) today, Thursday, May 4.

President of FORDA, Dr Aviral Mathur, told EdexLive that the officials have given assurance that immediate action would be taken to solve the issue in the next week.

“There were many issues that were raised at the meeting, like issues being faced by FMGs in Delhi, Rajasthan and other states. They were also aware of the same and a few suggestions were made about the issue. NMC is also drafting something in this regard. We found that NMC is working positively on the issue,” informed Dr Mathur.

The officials have given assurance to the delegation from FORDA saying that a streamlined directive would be released in one week focusing on how the matter can proceed and how the backlog of eligible students waiting for internship seats across the country can be cleared. The directive will be valid for the next batch of FMGs as well, FORDA informed.

“The FMG candidates need to be patient right now. FORDA has taken up the issue and we are working towards a solution,” Mathur added.

What is the issue?

Foreign Medical Graduates are unable to get a seat for the compulsory rotating medical internship (CRMI) despite having qualified the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) due to an insufficient number of seats.

As per the reports, almost 2,000 of FMGs from different states are still waiting for clarity on the situation.

Students in many states like Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi even launched a series of protests demanding for allocation of more seats for the FMGs.