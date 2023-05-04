CUET PG 2023 registrations end tomorrow. If you haven't registered yet, now is the time. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to close the portal tomorrow, May 5, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Common University Entrance Test (CUET (PG) – 2023) can apply online through the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Steps to apply for CUET PG 2023:

1. Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, select CUET PG 2023 registration link

3. log in to the account by entering the required details

4. Fill out the application form

5. Pay the application fee

6. Select submit

7. Download for future reference

An important point for candidates to remember is that the last date to make payment of fees online is May 5, 2023. Additionally, the correction window will open on May 6 and will close on May 8, 2023.

The post-graduate entrance exam will be conducted on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2023 across the country at various exam centres. The CUET PG exam will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.