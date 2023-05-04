The whistle-blower in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) question paper leak scandal, Gyamar Padang, died at a hospital in Hyderabad after a prolonged illness, his family said on Thursday, May 5. Giving more details, they said, Padang, who was in his twenties, was under treatment at the Asian Institution of Gastroenterology Hospital in the southern city and died on Wednesday, May 3.

Padang was a candidate in the assistant engineer (civil) mains examination conducted by APPSC. He had lodged a complaint at the Itanagar police station on August 29, 2022, claiming that the question papers of examinations held on August 26 and 27 were leaked. Based on this, Itanagar Police registered an FIR on September 10, 2022, and launched an investigation. The probe was handed to the special investigation cell of the police, as stated in a report by PTI.

Case was taken up by CBI

The APPSC fiasco had created an uproar in the state and massive agitations were held against it. Subsequently, CBI took over the probe and arrested more than 50 people in connection with the case. So far 54 individuals, including 41 government officers, have been arrested in connection with the APPSC paper leak case, as stated in a report by PTI.

Moreover, Padang's death was condoled by state political leaders, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his deputy, Chowna Mein.