School Education Department in the state of Tamil Nadu, for the first time, has adopted a novel method for attracting parents to admit their wards in government schools. The enrollment campaign, as it is called by the teachers and officials was carried out by the teachers in a few schools in the previous years.

But this time, the education department under the banner Kuzhanthaigalai Arasu Paliyil Serpom, (Let's join our children in government schools) has taken on the role of campaigning jointly with the teachers.

The campaigns are being carried out using vehicles armed with banners displaying the schemes and programmes being implemented by the Tamil Nadu government.

What are they up to?

K Maruthanayagam, Block Educational Officer (BEO), Andanallur block, said, in addition to the displays, they have decided to propagate the benefits that the government school students were entitled to.

"Many parents whose children are already studying in the government schools are not aware of the 7.5% reservation which is provided for the government school students in undergraduate medical admissions and other professional courses, so we decided to bring such beneficial things to the fore while campaigning," he added.

Adding to this, he said, a stipend of Rs 1,000 is provided to the female students from government schools while enrolling in the colleges would motivate parents to impart education to their wards in government schools.

Teachers have involved government school students in the campaigns by allowing them to announce to the public about their learning and some students even asked the public to ask them questions for which they would answer fearlessly. Also, few students dressed as various characters enacted the perks of being a government school student.

Officials highlight advantages

K Asha Devi, Head Mistress of the government middle school in Pirattiyur in Manikandam block, said, "Seeing such things like students talking aloud boasting about their government schools for the first time, the public would be encouraged to admit their children in government schools without any hesitation."

R Jayalakshmi, BEO, Manikandam block, said, unlike the previous years this year the admission process started on April 17, a month earlier than usual. "Usually we start admissions for government schools only in the month of June, by which time most of the children would be admitted in private schools, but this early start would prevent that."

A parent shares her delight

Rijvana Begum, mother of K Imaadhudeen, enrolled her child in Class I at the Mutharasanallur panchayat union primary school this year after seeing the road campaign a week ago. "By seeing the students perform and read books so seamlessly during the enrollment campaign we decided to admit our son to government school itself," she said and added," Our perception of government schools have been distorted after we witnessed the students' performance."

As expectations of more admissions are high this time, teachers also pointed out the insufficient strength of teachers in schools which they hoped would be resolved soon.