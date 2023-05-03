The parents of students studying in Kendriya Vidyalaya no 2, Belagavi, Karnataka, have expressed disappointment as the school has failed about 25 students from Class IX in the final examination as well as in the re-examination, as stated in the report by The New Indian Express.

Angered upon seeing the results, the parents gathered at the school office and expressed their anger towards the authorities' decision to not promote the students. Hundreds of children of parents who are servicemen are studying in the Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 situated at Camp area in Belagavi.

However, about twenty-five students studying in Class IX failed in the final examination. After attending special classes and tuitions, all these students have attended the re-examination but all these students have failed in re-examination as well.

Students are being targetted, allege parents

According to TNIE, the parents of these students have alleged that the school management has intentionally targeted these students and failed them again in re-examination.

The parents have stated that since many teachers in this school are working on a contract basis and because of that, they are unable to give attention to all the students. To keep these factors from affecting the school's overall Class X results, it has failed the students in Class IX, alleged the parents.

It can be recalled that the parents had approached the then Union Minister Suresh Angadi, a few years ago, when over forty students from Class IX failed in the final examination. Now, many parents have decided to get a transfer certificate for their children from this school and seek admission to other schools.