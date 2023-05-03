Relieving stress during National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) preparation in ways that can boost your productivity can help in more ways than one. But what's the best manner in which one can let off steam? Especially since attention spans are already so low.

We list a few techniques that won't pull you into their clasp completely but will help you dettach from the preparation long enough for you to come back afresh, ready to take on the battle:

Pomodoro technique: Use the Pomodoro technique by taking a break of 5 minutes after every 25 minutes of study. This will help you maintain peak productivity. You can also take longer breaks by extending your study sessions.

Productive breaks: When you take breaks make sure you do something that won’t distract you too. For example, you can read a book that you have already read before or watch a movie that you have seen multiple times.

Change the environment: Avoid studying in one place for too long. Instead, try changing your study location within your home. Have at least 2-3 different locations that you can switch between.

Self-compassion: Boost your motivation by giving yourself positive affirmations and acknowledging the progress you make, no matter how small. These affirmations can go a long way in keeping you motivated.

Physical activity: Recharge your mind and body during your preparation by taking short walks or doing quick stretches to release tension and elevate your mood.

Meditation: Cultivate mindfulness by dedicating a few minutes to focus on your breath or engaging in a guided meditation to reduce stress and anxiety and increase your attention span.

Digital detox: Stay away from social media to help stay more focused on your studies and keep your mind clear.

Connect: Take short breaks to connect with supportive family or friends who can motivate you. However, be cautious to avoid any stress-inducing or negative conversations.

Get enough sleep: Remember that getting sufficient restful sleep is crucial. Aim for at least 7 hours of sleep each night to ensure a well-rested mind and body.