Published: 03rd May 2023
NEET UG 2023: Here's how you can manage your time effectively during the exam on May 7
May 7 is the NEET UG exam. Here's how you can manage your time effectively while attempting the exam
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET - UG) is almost here and if you are feeling the jitters, don't be nervous. Just remember that D-Day of the exam is the most crucial and what's even more crucial on D-Day is how you manage your time.
We have put together a list that will help you manage your time like a pro during the exam. After all, you know what they say, well begun is half done.
Skim through the question paper (5 minutes): Quickly read through the questions and categorise them as easy, moderate, or hard by marking them.
Attempt the easy questions first (30 - 40 seconds for each question): In the first round, answer all the easy questions and avoid spending too much time on any single question.
Move on to moderate questions (1-2 minutes per question): In the second round, move on to moderate-level questions and allocate 1-2 minutes depending on the complexity of the questions. If you are unsure about a question, mark it for review and move forward.
Tackle the difficult questions (3-4 minutes per question): As you move on to the difficult questions, allocate a maximum of 3-4 minutes on each question, but avoid spending more than that. Once again, mark the ones you are unsure about for review.
Review the marked questions (5-7 minutes per question): In the fourth round, review the marked question, but do not spend more than 7 minutes on each question. Leave questions you are not confident about to avoid negative marking. Also, double-check your answers and calculations.
Final check (2-3 minutes): Do a final check of your entire answer sheet. Look for unanswered questions, incomplete answers and be mindful of the remaining time. Prioritise correction based on the importance of the question.
Submit the paper (1 minute): Don’t wait till the last second to submit to avoid technical glitches. Submit at least a few seconds before the time expires.