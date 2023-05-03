National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET - UG) is almost here and if you are feeling the jitters, don't be nervous. Just remember that D-Day of the exam is the most crucial and what's even more crucial on D-Day is how you manage your time.

We have put together a list that will help you manage your time like a pro during the exam. After all, you know what they say, well begun is half done.



Skim through the question paper (5 minutes) : Quickly read through the questions and categorise them as easy, moderate, or hard by marking them.

Attempt the easy questions first (30 - 40 seconds for each question) : In the first round, answer all the easy questions and avoid spending too much time on any single question.

Move on to moderate questions (1-2 minutes per question) : In the second round, move on to moderate-level questions and allocate 1-2 minutes depending on the complexity of the questions. If you are unsure about a question, mark it for review and move forward.

Tackle the difficult questions (3-4 minutes per question) : As you move on to the difficult questions, allocate a maximum of 3-4 minutes on each question, but avoid spending more than that. Once again, mark the ones you are unsure about for review.

Review the marked questions (5-7 minutes per question) : In the fourth round, review the marked question, but do not spend more than 7 minutes on each question. Leave questions you are not confident about to avoid negative marking. Also, double-check your answers and calculations.

Final check (2-3 minutes) : Do a final check of your entire answer sheet. Look for unanswered questions, incomplete answers and be mindful of the remaining time. Prioritise correction based on the importance of the question.