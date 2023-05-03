Utkal University's hopes of scoring the highest A+++ grades were dashed when the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grade dropped from an A+ to A in its third cycle of accreditation. It was quite a dismay for Odisha's Premier University as it has scored a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.16. The fresh grade and CGPA was announced by NAAC on Monday, May 1, stated the report by The New Indian Express.

In its last NAAC assessment in 2016, the university had secured A+ grade with a CGPA score of 3.53, becoming the only public university in the state to do so.



NAAC evaluates universities on curriculum, teaching-learning, research, innovations and extension, infrastructure and learning resources, governance, leadership and management, institutional values and best practices. According to the accreditation rules revised recently, institutes scoring a CGPA of 3.01 to 3.25 are given an A grade, and those getting 3.51 to 4 are put in A++ bracket.

Reasons for the downgrade

While the university's CGPA score in each criteria has not been revealed yet, the NAAC assessment report points to a shortage of teaching and non-teaching staff, limited university-industry linkage and consultancy work, fewer number of Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with international institutions and lack of diversity of students for the downgrade.



"The university encourages its faculties to undertake consultancy and has a consultancy cell which is a wholly-owned consulting division of Utkal university. But, the number of consultancy services is limited and the institution is yet to have a clear cut policy with regard to consultancy including revenue sharing," the report stated.

The authority's plea

The report, although, had pointed out the shortcomings of the University yet it appreciated the university's teaching-learning process, remedial coaching for slow learners, start-up ecosystem and most importantly, the exploration and excavation of a number of historical sites done by the archaeology department.



As per the reports by The New Indian Express, sources said the university is considering appealing to NAAC for re-evaluation within a fortnight.

Tanmay Swain, advisor of the alumni association, said, "In the last seven years since the second cycle of accreditation, there has been immense growth of the university as far as infrastructure and research goes. Owing to this, the university was hopeful of A++. Since we have missed out on some points, we are hoping for a better grade if re-evaluation is done."

While Vice-Chancellor of the university, Sabita Acharya, did not respond to queries, Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari said the department has no control over the recruitment of teaching staff in the university now due to the Supreme Court stay.



On the other hand, Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University in Baripada, Odisha, which also underwent NAAC reassessment last month, has improved its grade from B+ (scored in 2017) to A now. It has a CGPA of 3.1.