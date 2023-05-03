Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Deemed University (KIIT-DU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with George Washington University (GWU) in the United States for students and faculty exchange programmes. The MoU was signed recently between Prof Sasmita Samanta, VC, KIIT DU and Christopher Bracey, Provost and Executive Vice-President, Academic Affairs, GWU.

As per the MoU, both institutes will join efforts to educate highly qualified individuals to prepare them in the field of Business Analytics, Information Systems and Project Management. The programmes will be offered both at KIIT and at the GWE campus in the United States through credit transfers. The programmes are STEM Certified.

All students who satisfactorily complete all the requirements of the programme will receive either the degree of Master’s of Science in Business Analytics (MSBA), Master’s of Science in Project Management (MSPM) and Master’s of Science in Information Systems Technology (MSIST) degrees from GWU. The programmes are divided into credits which will be taught both at KIIT and GWU.

GWU shall provide the courses and faculty for the programme. To obtain the degree, the student must complete all the GWU-required courses with a cumulative GPA of 3.0. Students whose GPA falls below 3.0 at any time during the programme may be placed on probation or dismissed, consistent with published GWU policies.

For this initiative, Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT and KISS thanked Mark S Wrighton, President, GWU and Shivraj Kanungo, Vice Dean, Graduate Programs Business School, GWU.