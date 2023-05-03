Amidst an escalating political brawl in West Bengal regarding an alleged cash-for-jobs scheme in the hiring of teaching and non-teaching personnel in state-owned schools, a new contentious claim has emerged. A petition has been lodged in the Calcutta High Court alleging inconsistencies in the selection of college principals within the state, reported IANS.

What is the petition about?

Tandrima Chowdhury, an assistant professor, has lodged the petition. In it, she asserts that there has been a proliferation of favouritism from the upper echelons of the College Service Commission (CSC). This has resulted in the unethical placement of certain individuals among the top scorers, causing deserving candidates to miss out on the selection for college principals.



The assistant professor maintains in the petition that the selection process for principals by CCS has been similarly non-compliant with norms, just as it was for recruitments by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

The petitioner has made additional allegations that even a college teacher under contract has been included among the top candidates. This, according to her, is wholly illegal since a person on a contractual appointment can never be considered for selection as a college principal, in accordance with the University Grants Commission regulations.



CCS officials, however, have declined to comment to the media until they have examined the details of the filed petition.



It is understood that, aside from the academic performance index, other factors must be considered for a college teacher to be eligible for the position of principal. The first requirement is that anyone applying for the post of college principal must have completed ten years as a college teacher.

Academic qualification and having papers published in reported research publications are among other conditions to be eligible for the post of college teacher, which Professor Chowdhury thinks that the currently selected candidates may not possess and their qualifications in comparison to others are questionable.

She has made these toppers parties to the case. The hearing in the matter is expected this week.