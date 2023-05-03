To express their solidarity with the protesting wrestlers, various student groups on May 3, Wednesday, staged a protest in front of Delhi University's Arts Faculty and demanded that Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh be arrested immediately.

The students in their protest demanded the Wrestling Federation Chief's resignation. Some of the protesters were later detained by the police, who said they did not seek permission to hold the protest, as per a PTI report.

The wrestlers have been staging a sit-in since April 23 over allegations of sexual harassment against Singh, who is also a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh. They are demanding criminal action against Singh for the alleged sexual harassment and intimidation of seven women wrestlers, one of whom is a minor.

What did the students demand?

The students outside the Arts Faculty urged the authorities concerned that an internal complaints committee must be constituted immediately to ensure that women wrestlers do not face sexual harassment in the future.

While they were protesting, they were manhandled and forcibly detained by the Delhi Police, alleged the students' body.

"Why are we being dragged and detained? There is no law and order left in this country. A man who harassed women wrestlers is being protected, while those raising their voices against such people are being detained. Why hasn't Brij Bhushan Singh been arrested yet?" a protester asked while being whisked away by police personnel.

Another student protestor questioned the validation of Democracy as the students were being detained for extending support to the acclaimed wrestlers.

The WFI Chief has been allowed to resume his duties and retain his post. Also, it was only after the Supreme Court's direction that two FIRs were registered by the police against the BJP MP. However, the accused has not been arrested so far.

The girl students of Delhi University also took out a march in support of the agitating women wrestlers.

Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, who is among the wrestlers spearheading the protest at Jantar Mantar, extended support to the students.

"The one who harassed women wrestlers is roaming free but instead of catching him, the police are catching those people who are coming out in support of the women wrestlers. Agitating women wrestlers condemn this," Malik said in a tweet in Hindi.

Why were they arrested?

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the students did not take permission from the police for the protest, as per the report by PTI.

"Around 1 pm, some 35 protesters from All India Students Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI), Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) and Bhagat Singh Chatra Ekta Manch gathered outside the Arts Faculty and started shouting slogans.

They were asked to disperse from there and maintain peace and tranquillity in the area," he said.

He further said, "When they did not leave, they were peacefully removed from there."

Around 30 of the protesting students have been detained.