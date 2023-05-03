The Karnataka Assembly elections are fast approaching, and according to the Karnataka Child Rights Observatory (KCRO), none of the political parties' manifestos address child protection as a significant concern.



In this regard, the KCRO issued a letter which read, "While AAP in one line promises to develop schools on its Delhi model, Congress (I) is promising to provide permanent staff to schools and also to establish education facilities for children with disabilities. JDS is promising hi-tech schools for every panchayat and BJP is projecting the NEP, while Congress is saying that it proposes to withdraw the NEP and develop a state-based Education Policy."



"What is shocking is the fact that none of the parties has touched the child protection issues! No mention of child marriage, child labour, physical, psychological or sexual abuse of children. No mention of the status of migrant children, children in institutions or in distress due to various situations," it stressed.



Demands of the child safety groups

The groups working with children demand to provide sufficient funds to run the childcare institutions, childcare systems that include Child Welfare Committee (CWCs), Juvenile Justice Board (JJBs), children’s courts and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) courts as well as Special Juvenile Police Units. But political parties have shown their apathy towards these, it highlighted.



Further, it pointed out that the advisors of these political parties have not taken note of the NCRB records which are showing an increasing rate of crimes against children. "Every child should be guaranteed Survival, Protection, Development and Participation rights as per the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child for which the Government of India is a signatory."



"In the absence of the manifesto promises on child protection, are the political parties tacitly telling us not to question them about children and child protection issues when they come to power?!!", the note read. Further, in the note released by the State Convenor of KCRO, Dr Vasudeva Sharma N V, they demanded "political parties to take note of the children’s demands presented to them by KCRO and several other groups before the commencement of the election processes."