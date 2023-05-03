Seeing how vast amount of students were not able to pass their intermediate exams, a part of the Intermediate Board, the district administration is going to focus on the improvement of the intermediate public examination results of the students of the Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

In this connection, the authorities took a decision to coordinate and conduct special remedial classes for the students who failed in the recent Intermediate Public examinations and are going to appear for the supplementary exams to be held in the coming semester, as per the report by The New Indian Express.

Speaking in Markapur, the Special Spandana Program on Monday, May 1, the District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar announced the same.

Remedial Classes: When and Where?

The District Collector explained at the meeting, "We have arranged special remedial classes for the students who failed in the recent Intermediate board exams and are going to appear for the supplementary exams. These remedial classes will run up to May 21 and start from May 1, at all of the eight selected centres, four for boys and four for girls. That is, at Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Society (APSWR) Junior College for Boys, Velugonda; APSWR Junior College, Ardhaveedu; APSWR Junior College for Boys, Darsi; PVT Junior College, Ongole and for the girl students APSWRS Junior College, Rayavaram; APSWR Junior College for Girls, Cumbham; APSWR Junior College, Cheemakurthy and APSWR Junior College for Girls, Singarayakonda centre."

Facilities

TNIE reports that all the students who are willing to attend these special remedial classes will be provided free lodging and boarding at those centres. The district authorities endorsed the duties of identifying and sending the intermediate failed candidates to the above centres to the village or the ward secretariat staff.

In the recent Intermediate results, 70% of the district intermediate students passed the second year exams and 54% of students passed the first year exams and a total of around 8,500 students of second year and 14 thousand students from the first year failed and are going to appear for the intermediate supplementary exams to be held from May 24 and which will continue up to June 1, 2023.

The government urged all students to avail the free classes that are being provided. "The state government has taken this initiative to increase the intermediate results and the district authorities made arrangements accordingly. From our side, the intermediate board is providing evening snacks and meals to the students at all the eight centres," Victor Simon, Regional Inspection Officer (RIO, Ongole) of the Intermediate Board told TNIE on May 2, Tuesday.