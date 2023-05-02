The United States India Educational Foundation, Hyderabad will be organising a virtual student visa information session on Thursday, May 4. This session aims to help students seeking admissions for Fall 2023 and Spring 2024.

The session will be presided over by a consular (visa) officer from the US embassy or a consulate and will help students understand the US student visa application form, interview process, and F-1 visa regulations. The US Consulate in Hyderabad recently announced the schedule for student visa appointments for the upcoming season. The first batch of appointments will be open in mid-May, with additional appointments released later in the season. The consulate has advised students to prepare themselves for the appointments.

Special passport drive

To meet the growing demands and curb the long waiting periods for passports, the Ministry of External Affairs, India, started a special passport drive on April 29, in which Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) will remain open on Saturdays as well. In Telangana, PSKs in Begumpet, Ameerpet, Tolichowki, Nizamabad, and Karimnagar are offering this service.

A total of 3,056 appointments for various categories like Normal, Tatkal, and PCC were released on the first special drive, conducted last Saturday.

New US Consulate building

Earlier this year, the US Consulate General opened its second office in Hyderabad. Located in Nanakramguda, this 12.2-acre facility is said to be the largest US Consulate office in Asia. This consulate office has 54 visa interview windows to make visa processing easier and faster plus has the capacity to process more than 3000 visa applications per day.