A science park, worth Rs 70 lakh will be set up at the Government Practicing High School in Hanamkonda under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits. The park will be inaugurated by the Minister of State for Urban Development, KT Rama Rao, on Friday, May 5, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) is the second-largest city in Telangana after Hyderabad, and both the state and central governments are taking several steps for the development of the Tri-Cities under different projects such as Smart City Mission.

According to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) officials, it has been decided to repair and develop the infrastructure, digital classes, and toilets in Government Schools in the GWMC limits under the Smart City Mission.

For the government schools

The GWMC engineering wing allocated Rs 9 crore of funds for development in 37 government high schools under the Smart City Mission in the GWMC limits. As part of that, the work of setting up basic facilities in a few schools in the first phase is going on.

In order to increase creativity in the students of the Government Practising School in Hanamakonda, 17 different types of experiment equipment related to general science have been arranged in this park. Apart from this, an amphitheatre and digital classrooms have also been set up in this school, according to Engineering Wing officials of GWMC.

V Rajashekhar, a resident of Balasamudram in Hanamkonda, stated that it is a good initiative to establish the Science Park of Orbits in the park. “The students can learn about their subjects knowledge at the science park in the schools under the GWMC limits,” said Rajashekhar.

When The New Indian Express contacted the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), Gudu Sudha Rani was not available for comment.