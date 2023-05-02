The Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) students and their parents will stage a protest at 12 noon today, May 2, at the Mumbai campus against the changed evaluation system which has resulted in several Commerce students failing the exam. When EdexLive spoke to a student from the institue, he said, "More than 50 students and their parents will be a part of the protest which will commence at 12 noon today."

What is the actual concern?

The undergraduate (UG) batches of NMIMS School of Commerce recently appeared for their semester examinations and were dissatisfied with the results. As per a press note shared by them, "The University changed the evaluation pattern this year resulting in an inter-campus evaluation system where all the papers belonging to all the NMIMS campuses were jumbled and sent across to other campuses for an online computer-based evaluation."

Additionally, another concern is the university not following the University Grants Commission (UGC) backlog system. As per the UGC system, a student is allowed to clear the backlog within the course time of three years. In contrast, NMIMS follows a system where any student who fails in a single subject is entitled to repeat the entire year again, as stated in a press note released by the students.

Letter to Union Minister Pradhan

Dissatisfied with the university's move and concerned about the student's future, the parents of the affected students have written to Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan seeking his intervention in solving this by implementing a backlog system. The letter to the minister reads, "Generally, in a degree course, there is a facility to clear up their back papers within 3 years to get the degree, however, in this college and only commerce stream students are being detained and not allowed for the next year unless they clear the back papers (in the same year’s retest), this clearly shows their intention of money-making motives."

Additionally, it also highlighted other concerns like the faculty of Navi Mumbai campus not being permanent, frequent changes in teaching faculty, failure of completing the portion on time and the post of dean being vacant.

EdexLive has already contacted the institute but there hasn't been any response so far. The report will be updated as and when the institute responds.