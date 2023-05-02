Teachers working in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) expressed their displeasure with being directed to attend schools every day during summer vacations and prepare an action plan. Condemning the same, teachers demanded that academic planning be conducted in the first week of June like other schools, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The teachers have been informed verbally to attend the schools, said Mutyala Ravindar, State General Secretary of Telangana Progressive Teachers Federation (TPTF). Instead of improving the working conditions of the teachers, calling them to the school when the students are not there is a violation of the rights of teachers, a majority of whom are women, he said issuing a statement in this regard. KGBV teachers are tasked with many additional responsibilities.

Routine activities like campaigning for enrollment of female students, the daily status of admissions, maintenance of the kitchen garden, repairs, staff attendance marking, the indentation of textbooks, online classes, and updating of all records are stressful for the teachers, stated the report by The New Indian Express.

Along with granting summer vacations to KGBV teachers, TPTF has demanded the government to release a budget for repairs and regular maintenance of KGBV schools, immediate construction of additional classrooms for KGBVs upgraded to colleges, the appointment of additional teaching and non-teaching staff and releasing Senior Officers working in the KGBV from the responsibility of managing the Model School Hostel.