Hearing of the removal of the 75 per cent eligibility criteria from the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 exam will take place in the Bombay High Court today, May 2. The case has been listed as item 50, as per the information shared by the petitioner Advocate Anubha Sahai on Twitter.

The last hearing on the matter took place on April 24 and then the Center had asked for more time to file its counter affidavit, on grounds that it was collecting more data on the eligibility criteria. The said affidavit was submitted on April 28.

The document mentioned that the 75 per cent criteria were adopted by the IITs in 2014 and relaxed during the pandemic years as a one-time measure. "Therefore, it is respectfully submitted that the requirement of securing minimum 75% marks in Class 12/qualifying examination or being in top 20 percentile in Class 12 examination conducted by the respective boards for admission in NITs, IITs, and other CFTIs/GFTIs is a conscious, well considered and sound policy decision taken with the approval of JEE Apex Board (JAB)," the reply affidavit says.

Anubha's plea also sought that students be allowed a third attempt at the JEE exam since the first session was announced suddenly. However, the counter affidavit cites several logistic issues in the conduction of another national-level exam, stating that it was not possible. It now remains to be seen what the court says in the matter.