The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras is coming up with a wellness survey which will begin on May 4, 2023. Announcing this, the Director of IIT Madras Prof V Kamakoti emailed the students and faculty members on May 1, 2023. A screenshot of this email was shared with EdexLive. "This is to inform you that the Institute has planned a wellness survey by an independent agency for all students, staff and faculty, starting May 4, 2023, between 9 AM to 4 PM every day," the email read.



Giving more details, the director in the email said, "The survey will be done under the aegis of the National Health Mission (NHM), Govt of Tamil Nadu." But how will the survey be held? The survey session will be a one-on-one conversation with a well-qualified wellness specialist assigned by NHM for a duration of 30 minutes.



Additionally, this survey will be held on the hostel premises for students, departments/offices and for others as appropriate, it added.



To recall, four student suicides were reported within 75 days. And on April 25, the institute formed an Inquiry Committee to look into a PhD scholar Sachin Jain's suicide incident. But several students opined that the result of the committee might not be fruitful.

What is a wellness survey?

As per reports online, wellness surveys give the conductors a chance to put their responders' health first and identify links between stress, mental and physical health, and overall well-being.