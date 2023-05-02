The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, today, May 2, launched a unified recruitment portal, CU-Chayan, a diversified and user-friendly platform aimed at better facilitation between the Central Universities (CUs) and aspiring applicants by enabling the universities to drive all the stages of the recruitment independently, thereby making the process smoother and speedier.

The UGC Chairman stated that future recruitments will be done via the portal. He further added, “All CUs will continue to have their autonomy in the recruitment process and all the recruitments will be done by the respective CUs.”

The portal is a product that has been unanimously developed in consultation with the Vice Chancellors of all the Central Universities and customised keeping in consideration to address the qualms of any Central University.

What is the portal?

The platform would provide a listing of vacancies, advertisements or jobs across all the Central Universities. The process of recruitment will henceforth function completely online. Some of the salient features of the portal are that the applicants will now be able to have a personalised dashboard, a built-in email communication tool, an online feedback reference for applicants and real-time analysis and application insights.

How would it benefit the applicants?

The platform makes it easier by offering applicants a consolidated listing of job openings across all the participating universities. The management of the whole process with a personalised dashboard makes it easier to navigate through the application status of the candidate with a single portal. The candidates can also keep updating their application and transfer their application to the Central Universities that have advertised faculty positions in their respective universities.

How would the Central Universities manage the recruitment?

The Universities would now be able to track the applicants, customise admin dashboards and configure advertisement rules according to their preferences. The platform would also provide real-time analysis and insights into the application process. The Screening Committee of the University can later view details of the applicants and check the scores that will be given by the system based on the candidate’s application and assess the documents uploaded by each applicant.

“From now onwards, for all the recruitments, applicants have to apply only on the CU-Chayan portal”, said the UGC Chairman.

The portal can be accessed at https://curec.samarth.ac. in/