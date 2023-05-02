The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon be announcing the result for Class X and XII Board examinations. Though the board has not released any official date for the announcement so far, the same is expected to be released mid-May, reports say.

It is likely that results for both classes will be released on the same day.

Those students who appeared for the CBSE board examination this year can check their scorecard by logging into the official websites at cbse.gov.in or results. cbse.nic.in.

Here are some simple steps you can follow to access your result:

1) Visit the website results.cbse.nic.in

2) Click on the link available for Class X, XII result

3) Enter your login credentials like your roll number, school number and admit card ID

4) Your result will be displayed. Save a copy for future reference

Students who took Class X and XII Board examinations can also check their results via DigiLocker or can also use SMS and the UMANG app to download the same.

The CBSE Board examination began on February 15 and concluded on March 21 for Class X and April 15 for students in Class XII. Over 38 lakh students appeared for the examination this year.