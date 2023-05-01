Students from the University of Visveswaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) are distressed after they have been asked to vacate their hostels by May 1.

On March 25, 2022, UVCE was granted autonomous status. However, due to financial constraints, the state government issued an order to maintain status quo for a year, wherein, the college continue to act as a constituent college of Bangalore University. One year up, over 350 UVCE students, who are residing in BU hostels, have been asked to vacate, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

“There is a lot of confusion as to what is exactly happening. When we approach UVCE authorities, they say that they are not authorised to talk about the issue and direct us to a different official. While UVCE is saying that it will be handled, BU is maintaining that we have to vacate by Monday,” a student told TNIE.

The students met Bangalore University Vice Chancellor, on Friday, April 28, describing they are left without any accommodation from the next week.

Relief for students

Speaking to TNIE, UVCE Chairman B Muthuraman claimed that the issue has been rectified. “The students will not have to vacate. A circular has been issued in this regard, as there was a mistake initially,” he said.

The circular, issued on Friday, stated that "all the students can continue to stay in the hostel with all the existing facilities/status."

However, BU Registrar Mahesh Babu said that no efforts have been made to start a discussion on the UVCE issue “The students are the responsibility of UVCE. Alternative arrangements will need to be made for them, however, they have not approached us at all. We have no budgetary allocations to feed or house the students for longer, so some arrangement will need to be made for the students from the UVCE side,” he said.